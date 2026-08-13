Hindustan Urvarak explores new projects for next phase of growth

Sources in the know said that the company, which has emerged as one of India's significant players in fertiliser manufacturing over the years, is also exploring the possibility of producing ammonium sulphate at its Barauni unit using surplus ammonia produced at the plant and NPK fertiliser at its Sindri unit, also using surplus ammonia.

Sources said feasibility studies of the proposals are being prepared, following which they will be sent for further review.

Ammonium sulphate is fast emerging as an affordable alternative to urea, particularly in times of crisis when urea supplies get scarce, like during the West Asia crisis.

While urea contains 46 per cent nitrogen, ammonium sulphate contains 21 per cent nitrogen and 24 per cent sulphur. Some experts said that as the nitrogen content is lower in ammonium sulphate than in urea, it requires more application than conventional urea.

Last year, in the rabi season, the central government brought ammonium sulphate under the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) mechanism, which would make it affordable for farmers. Ammonium sulphate is considered a healthier soil nutrient as it releases nitrogen slowly into the soil compared with urea.

The second plant chemical that HURL has proposed to manufacture is NPK. Again, NPK in its various grades is considered a much healthier option than conventional urea and DAP as it gives balanced nutrition to the soil.

NPK is partially outside the NBS mechanism, and companies are free to price their bags of NPK based on market dynamics.

Coming back to Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL), it was incorporated on June 15, 2016, as a joint venture company by Coal India Limited (CIL), NTPC Limited (NTPC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as the lead promoters, with Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL) as the other two partners.

The three lead promoter companies of HURL, namely CIL, NTPC and IOCL, are among the top Maharatna public sector undertakings of the Government of India, belonging to the ministries of coal, power, and petroleum and natural gas.

According to the company website, these three companies hold a total equity share of 89 per cent with equal partnership, while FCIL and HFCL together hold the balance 11 per cent share against their usable assets, opportunity cost and use of land on a lease basis at the three plant locations.