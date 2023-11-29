Sensex (1.10%)
Govt working to boost cotton yields, pilot project launched: Official

"A pilot project has also just been launched in which almost 15,000 farmers are involved across at least eight major cotton growing states," Textiles Secretary said

Govt working to boost cotton yields, pilot project launched: Official

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
A pilot project involving 15,000 farmers across eight major cotton growing states has been launched to deploy agronomy practices for improving the cotton crop yields, a top official said on Wednesday.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research is expected to conduct an evaluation of these practices in January, a Textiles Ministry official said.
"We are working very closely with Agriculture Ministry and other stakeholders on increasing the cotton productivity and a pilot project has also just been launched in which almost 15,000 farmers are involved across at least eight major cotton growing states," Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said.
"... we are using best agronomy practices, the high density planting system which will help enhance productivity and other local innovations," the Secretary told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India's cotton yield Cotton textile exports

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

