MSP booster's impact differs by the crop: Here's what the data says

To placate the agitating farmers, the Central government has mooted a proposal to purchase five crops (three pulses — tur, arhar and masoor — and maize and cotton) over the next five years at minimum support price (MSP) under a contractual agreement.

A Business Standard analysis of the MSP of these five crops in 2014-15 (the first year of the BJP government) and 2022-23, and the percentage change in the latter over the former shows an interesting trend. Data shows that while MSP on these crops increased between 49.7 per cent and 78.8 per cent (see chart), the acreage under these was up as low as 0.9 per cent (for cotton) and as high as 23.5 (for Urad).

