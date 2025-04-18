Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India urges global focus on small farmers at Brics agriculture meet

India urges global focus on small farmers at Brics agriculture meet

Speaking at the 15th Brics Agriculture Ministers meeting, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said global food security goals would remain unfulfilled unless small farmers are protected

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said global food security goals would remain unfulfilled unless small farmers are protected and empowered. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday pitched for placing small and marginal farmers at the centre of global agricultural strategies, saying they cannot face climate change, price volatility and resource scarcity challenges alone.

Speaking at the 15th Brics Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brazil, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said global food security goals would remain unfulfilled unless small farmers are protected and empowered.

"We cannot leave smallholders to fight these challenges alone. They need our policy support," Chouhan said, describing agriculture as not merely an economic activity but a source of "livelihood, food, and dignity" for millions.

Chouhan presented cluster-based farming, farmer producer organisations, cooperative models and natural farming as effective approaches for empowering small farmers and improving their market access, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

 

The meeting underscored the need for fair agricultural trade, control of global price volatility and ensuring remunerative prices for small farmers.

Also Read

weather, climate, cold, kids

Climate goals of developing nations at risk without funds from rich: India

climate finance, green bonds, climate change, global finance, global fundung, funding

India urges Brics to mobilise $1.3 trillion to achieve climate goals

PremiumBrics Unit: Is it a bridge too far for global financial stability?

Brics+ Unit: Is it a bridge too far amid shifting global dynamics?

PremiumKenneth da Nóbrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India and Bhutan

Brics mulling national currencies to foster trade: Brazil Ambassador

PremiumNew development bank

IMF's Pak loan review: India to question Pakistan's Brics Bank stake plan

India shared its technological initiatives, including the Digital Agriculture Mission, AgriStack, drone technology and Climate-Resilient Villages, explaining how these innovations have improved service delivery and farmer incomes.

The Brics Agriculture Ministers launched the "Brics Land Restoration Partnership" to address land degradation, desertification and soil fertility loss.

In their Joint Declaration, Brics nations committed to making the global agri-food system fair, inclusive, innovative and sustainable with emphasis on food security, climate adaptation and empowerment of women and youth.

Chouhan invited Brics nations to participate in World Food India 2025 and the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit 2025 as platforms for innovation and global collaboration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumwheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Wheat

FinMin pushes banks to boost farm loans against e-warehouse receipts

Tur dal

Centre procures 340K tonnes of tur so far under price support scheme

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Shrimp exporters seek govt help ahead of US duty review on shipments

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India, Brazil can boost global food security: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

wheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Wheat

Government wheat procurement reaches 6 mn tonnes so far in 2025-26 season

Topics : BRICS Shivraj Singh Chouhan Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon