Monday, August 11, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Kharif paddy sowing rises 12%; acreage of cotton and oilseeds down

Kharif paddy sowing rises 12%; acreage of cotton and oilseeds down

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on August 8, 2025

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton

Sowing of paddy -- the main crop of kharif (summer-sown) season -- stood at 32.53 million hectares in the same period last year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paddy sowing so far this kharif season is higher by 12 per cent at 36.48 million hectares, according to government data.

Sowing of paddy -- the main crop of kharif (summer-sown) season -- stood at 32.53 million hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on August 8, 2025.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops rose to 99.56 million hectares till August 8, from 95.71 million hectares a year ago, an official statement said on Monday.

The acreage of pulses increased marginally to 10.66 million hectares from 10.65 million hectares, while the sowing area of coarse cereals rose to 17.87 million hectares from 17.09 million hectares.

 

Also Read

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton

Kharif sowing hits 75% of target, but pulses and cotton lag behindpremium

Di-Ammonia Phosphate, DAP

Domestic DAP makers take a lesser hit than importers amid price surgepremium

Kharif

Kharif sowing update: Cotton, soybean show slower progress than last yearpremium

Kharif

From the fields: Kharif sowing picks up pace, cotton lags, shows IMD datapremium

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

Kharif paddy sowing up 58% to 1.3 million hectare till Jun 20: Govt

In the non-foodgrains category, the acreage of oilseeds was down at 17.56 million hectares from 18.24 million hectares.

Area under cotton was down at 10.69 million hectares from 11.04 million hectares.

However, sugarcane sowing was slightly higher so far at 5.73 million hectares against 5.56 million hectares in the year-ago period.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the overall monsoon to be above normal this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pulses

Higher MSP, import curbs help moong acreage surpass last year's levelpremium

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Chouhan to transfer ₹3,200 cr crop insurance to 3 million farmers

WazirX

Delhi High Court orders WazirX to disclose Binance acquisition details

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt aims 50% rise in milk procurement with White Revolution 2.0: Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nabard promotes 6,215 farmer producer organisations, says FM Sitharaman

Topics : kharif crop Kharif sowings Paddy oilseeds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon