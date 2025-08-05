Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt aims 50% rise in milk procurement with White Revolution 2.0: Amit Shah

Govt aims 50% rise in milk procurement with White Revolution 2.0: Amit Shah

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and 25 Milk Unions across 15 states have signed MoUs to establish biogas plants in dairy cooperatives, according to a statement

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah announced that the Modi government will enter into contracts with small farmers for traditional seeds to ensure they benefit from these initiatives. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is working to increase milk procurement by 50 per cent over the next five years under the cooperative-led White Revolution 2.0, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Chairing the second meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee, Shah outlined the government's ambitious plans for the cooperative sector, including the target of setting up 2 lakh multipurpose cooperative societies.

So far, 35,395 new cooperative societies have been formed under this initiative.

"The Ministry of Cooperation is committed to transforming cooperatives into vibrant and successful business units," Shah said, emphasising that the cooperative sector could pave the way to prosperity for landless and poor people.

 

Under the White Revolution 2.0, significant progress has been made in strengthening the dairy sector. As many as 15,691 new Dairy Cooperative Societies have been registered while 11,871 existing ones have been strengthened, he said.

Also Read

Developing countries, where it's most needed, produce barely half of the world's milk

Rising dairy demand may worsen global nutrition and climate risks

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam to reach 10 lakh litre milk processing capacity in 3 years: CM Sarma

Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

Agreement signed between Sanchi and NDDB; HM Amit Shah attends event

Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

India leads global milk production, aims for 300 mn MT in next 5 years

Ongole cattle in India

Govt approves revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission with Rs 3,400 cr allocation

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and 25 Milk Unions across 15 states have signed MoUs to establish biogas plants in dairy cooperatives, according to a statement.

The minister highlighted three national-level cooperative societies established for the sector's development.

The National Cooperative Organic Limited (NCOL) handles certification, branding, packaging and marketing of farmers' organic products to ensure better prices.

The National Cooperative Export Limited (NCEL) provides facilities for exporting farmers' products internationally, with full profits going to farmers. The Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) focuses on conservation, storage and production of India's traditional seeds.

Shah announced that the Modi government will enter into contracts with small farmers for traditional seeds to ensure they benefit from these initiatives.

The ministry has undertaken over 100 initiatives in the past four years to strengthen Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), dairy, fisheries, cooperative banks, sugar cooperatives and governance systems. These include digital reforms, policy changes, financial support and institutional capacity building.

The National Cooperative Policy-2025 provides a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable cooperative development, coordinating with government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and National Dairy Development Program (NPDD) to strengthen the cooperative ecosystem at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Cooperation made a presentation to the committee on various initiatives taken in the last four years.

The ministry informed that institutional mechanisms including Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), National Level Coordination Committee (NLCC), State Cooperative Development Committees (SCDC), and District Cooperative Development Committees (DCDC) have been established for effective implementation and monitoring.

A significant development is the establishment of Tribhuvan Sahkari University through a Parliamentary Act, declared an institution of national importance. The university will integrate and standardise cooperative education and training in India while providing skilled human resources for the sector.

Shah urged committee members to strengthen the dairy sector in their respective states to boost cooperatives. The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to empower cooperatives as engines of growth, equality and self-reliance in rural India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nabard promotes 6,215 farmer producer organisations, says FM Sitharaman

fertiliser, farmer

Uttar Pradesh faces fertiliser supply shortage amid rising demandpremium

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

₹3,300 cr paid to Uttarakhand farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi: CM Dhami

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

PM Modi releases ₹20,500 cr to 97 mn farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

Centre making efforts to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers

Topics : Amit Shah milk production Dairy farming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon