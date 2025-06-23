Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kharif paddy sowing up 58% to 1.3 million hectare till Jun 20: Govt

Kharif paddy sowing up 58% to 1.3 million hectare till Jun 20: Govt

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 20, 2025, an official statement said on Monday

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

The southwest monsoon is now back on track after a brief stall, and rainfall activity is increasing across most regions of India. IMD has forecast the overall monsoon to be above normal this year. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paddy sowing so far this Kharif season is higher by 58 per cent at 13.22 lakh hectares, according to the government data.

Sowing of paddy stood at 8.37 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 20, 2025, an official statement said on Monday.

The acreage of pulses has increased to 9.44 lakh hectare from 6.63 lakh hectare.

Sowing of Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals rose to 18.03 lakh hectare over 14.77 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Social Media, Facebook, tiktok

Dutch govt recommends children under 15 stay off TikTok, Instagram

paddy field

Paddy sowing rises 13% to 4.53 lakh hectare till June 13: Govt data

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

Govt panel meets to probe Air India crash, assess possible causes

NABARD, Nabard

Nabard gets approval to raise ₹19.5K cr via deep-discount zero-coupon bonds

rice

India's rice stocks hit record high, wheat reserves strongest in 4 years

In the non-foodgrains category, the acreage of oilseeds is down at 5.38 lakh tonnes against 5.89 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

 

Sugarcane sowing is also slightly higher so far at 55.07 lakh hectare against 54.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Area under cotton is higher at 31.25 lakh hectare from 29.12 lakh hectare.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops has risen to 137.84 lakh hectare till June 20, 2025, from 124.88 lakh hectares a year ago.

The southwest monsoon is now back on track after a brief stall, and rainfall activity is increasing across most regions of India. IMD has forecast the overall monsoon to be above normal this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Criminal in handcuffs

Chennai woman sent bomb threats to avenge 'one-sided love', arrested

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

NRAI welcomes Delhi government's move easing licensing norms for F&B

Modi Trump

India, US trying to finalise interim trade deal before Jul 9: Sources

DRDO

DRDO offers 28 indigenous weapon systems to Army for emergency procurement

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

LIVE news updates: AAP's Gopal Italia wins Visavadar bypoll, BJP bags Kadi seat

Topics : Government Paddy kharif crop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon