Legalising land leasing across states continues to face multiple hurdles

Legalising land lease and ensuring trouble free leasing for mutual benefit has been a vexed issue in India for long. However, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on January 31 took note of a new model of land leasing which Kerala has adopted wherein Self-Help Groups (SHGs) can lease their land for horticulture cultivation for a fixed period of three years. The model was highlighted in the Survey as an innovative way through which agricultural land could be leased without much controversy.

The Central government has since 2015 been trying to encourage states to adopt a model land leasing act