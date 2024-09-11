Life sciences major Bayer launches ForwardFarm for first time in India

For the first time, global life sciences major Bayer has launched the concept of ‘Forward Farms’ in India to promote sustainable agricultural practices through collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing among farmers.

Spread over 18 hectares in Panipat, Haryana, the Bayer ForwardFarm in India will demonstrate innovative farming techniques tailored to the needs of smallholder farmers in the country, the company said in a statement.

Worldwide, Bayer has 29 such farms across the globe, and the first one was just launched in India.

Bayer ForwardFarm is a unique concept that introduces a convergence of innovative technologies and sustainable interventions specifically designed for smallholder farmers.