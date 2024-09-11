Life sciences major Bayer launches ForwardFarm for first time in India

For the first time, global life sciences major Bayer has launched the concept of ‘Forward Farms’ in India to promote sustainable agricultural practices through collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing among farmers.
Spread over 18 hectares in Panipat, Haryana, the Bayer ForwardFarm in India will demonstrate innovative farming techniques tailored to the needs of smallholder farmers in the country, the company said in a statement.
Worldwide, Bayer has 29 such farms across the globe, and the first one was just launched in India.
Bayer ForwardFarm is a unique concept that introduces a convergence of innovative technologies and sustainable interventions specifically designed for smallholder farmers.
The farm in India integrates the practices of a Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) cropping system with innovative weed management, customised agronomy systems, and carbon farming.
It also provides advanced techniques to optimise nutrient use and water efficiency and the use of vermicompost to enhance soil health, coupled with IoT technologies for precise monitoring and management of agricultural processes. It also uses irrigation and drone technology.
Under the Forward Farms programme, Bayer partners with independent farmers to show how tailored solutions, modern tools and practices, proactive stewardship measures, and partnerships are enabling farmers to run successful businesses while providing enough food for a growing world, in a way that preserves the environment.