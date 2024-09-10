Business Standard
Walmart Foundation provides $2.78 mn grant to promote tech in agriculture

These grants aim to enhance farmer livelihoods, increase market access and promote sustainable agricultural practices

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 10 2024

Walmart Foundation has provided three new grants totalling $ 2.78 million to advance technological innovation in India's agriculture sector.
With the Walmart Foundation funding, the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN), Cornell University in support of the Tata-Cornell Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition (TCI) and Precision Development (PxD) collectively aim to reach over 3,00,000 farmers in India, according to a statement.
Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation.
These grants aim to enhance farmer livelihoods, increase market access and promote sustainable agricultural practices, thereby contributing to the Walmart and Walmart Foundation goal of reaching 1 million smallholder farmers by 2028 across India's agriculture sector, it added.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Walmart Walmart Foundation agriculture in India Technology

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

