Punjab govt to procure over 11,000 CRM machines to check stubble burning

The Punjab government has issued sanction letters for procuring 11,052 crop residue management (CRM) machines to help farmers manage paddy straw, said Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Tuesday. Khuddian also said 5,534 CRM machines have already been acquired so far by farmers in the state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Of these, 4,640 machines were purchased by individual farmers, 745 by registered farmer groups, 119 by cooperative societies and 30 by farmer producer organisations, he said in a statement. He further said super seeder machine leads the pack among CRM machines, with 4,945 sanction letters issued for this equipment.

The minister said the department received 21,830 applications from farmers, cooperative societies and panchayats seeking subsidies for different crop residue management (CRM) machinery during the Kharif season 2024-25.

Khuddian also mentioned that 163 custom hiring centres have been established across the state to facilitate small and marginal farmers in accessing CRM machinery for effective crop residue management post-paddy harvesting.

These machines are pivotal in promoting sustainable agriculture by supporting farmers in clearing fields efficiently while preserving soil health and fertility, he added.

To check stubble burning, the state government has prepared a Rs 500 crore action plan. CRM machines will be provided on subsidy to farmers during the paddy harvest season 2024-25, the minister had said in July.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR in October and November.