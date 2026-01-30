MP priority sector has credit potential of ₹3.75 trillion: Nabard

According to the State Focus Paper presented by Nabard at the State Credit Seminar organised in Bhopal, of the estimated credit potential of ₹3.75 trillion, the maximum loan of ₹2.08 trillion has been earmarked for the agriculture sector, ₹1.46 trillion for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the remaining ₹20,371 crore for export credit, education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and other priority areas.

Addressing the seminar, Madhya Pradesh’s Cooperative Minister Vishwas Sarang praised Nabard’s contribution to the agriculture and rural development sectors of the state and assured all possible support. Sarang said, “Last year, the government provided ₹500 million each to six cooperative banks in the state so that they could overcome the financial crisis. The government’s plan is to eliminate their financial weakness (to wipe out their NPAs) within the next two years.”

He said the rural economy has a crucial role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of a developed India, and Nabard, along with state cooperative banks, will play an important role in strengthening the rural economy.