Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / New setting, old demands: Centre, farmers to revive stalled discussions

New setting, old demands: Centre, farmers to revive stalled discussions

With MSP talks set to resume this week, the Centre prepares to pitch assured pulses procurement - aligning with Budget policies - to protesting farmers

Farmer
Premium

Representational Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A few days from now, the central government will resume stalled talks with farmer groups who are demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops. The resumption of dialogue between the Centre and farmers — a significant section of whom belong to Punjab, a state governed by the Aam Aadmi Party — will come just days after the party’s crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. 
Last month, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been sitting on a fast-unto-death on the border between Punjab and Haryana, had agreed to receive medical aid after a top-ranking Union government
Topics : farmers farmers protest Centre Punjab farmers

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon