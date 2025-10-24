Onion deflation at 6.5-year high in September amid subdued exports

Onion prices are once again seeing prolonged periods of deflation. Consumer price index (CPI) based deflation in onions was recorded at 49.5 per cent in September, which was a six-and-a-half-year high.

This is the steepest deflation rate recorded in onions since February 2019 (see chart).

So far, in this current financial year (2025-26), only April saw a moderate inflation of 2.85 per cent in onions and since then it has seen a deflation in every succeeding month.

The unusual trend

The latest price slump has come during a period when traditionally onion prices tend to soar. While this unusual fall