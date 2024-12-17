Parl panel suggests doubling PM Kisan Nidhi, commission for farm labourers

A parliamentary panel has recommended that the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare should be renamed to acknowledge the role of farm labourers, and asked the Centre to double the annual PM Kisan Nidhi scheme entitlement from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing, headed by Congress Lok Sabha member Charanjit Singh Channi, in its report on Demands for Grants (2024-25), tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, also recommended that seasonal incentives given to farmers should also be extended to tenant farmers and farm labourers.
With a view to imparting a broader focus on not only farmers but also the welfare of agricultural labourers, and to acknowledge their “significant role” in the agricultural sector, the committee recommended the change in the nomenclature to the Department of Agriculture, Farmers and Farm Labourers Welfare.
The committee said that the implementation of the minimum support price (MSP) remains a focal point in the dialogue surrounding agricultural reform and farmers’ welfare in the country. The committee said it recommends implementing a robust and legally binding MSP in the country, which “could play a crucial role in reducing farmers’ suicides in India by providing financial stability, protecting against market volatility and alleviating debt burdens”.
The committee recommended that the department should explore the possibility of providing compulsory Universal Crop Insurance to small farmers with land holding of up to two hectares on the lines of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) health insurance scheme.
The committee “strongly” recommended that a National Commission for Minimum Living Wages for Farm Labourers should be established at the earliest to provide long due rights to farm labourers.
In the context of increasing farmers’ suicides linked to farm distress because of rising farm debt, the committee asked the Centre to introduce a scheme to waive off debt of farmers and farm labourers.
The committee observed that though the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare received higher allocations in absolute amount from 2021-22 to 2024-25 compared to other departments, the percentage share of the department with regard to the total Central plan outlay declined from 3.53 per cent in 2020-21 to 2.54 per cent in 2024-25. It urged the government to enhance allocation to agriculture, especially to improve productivity.
The committee noted that Rs 10.41 crore was allocated in BE 2023-24 under ‘Capital Outlay on other General Economic Services, which was reduced to Rs 9.96 crore in RE 2023-24. Out of this allocation, only Rs 3.389 crore was utilised during the year 2023-24. The committee, while noting the reasons for the delay in taking up the required works resulting in surrender of more than 60 per cent of the funds allocated at RE stage, suggested that proper planning may be put in place to use funds meant for capital works.