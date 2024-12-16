Business Standard
Wheat sowing continues to progress, sugar output dips till mid-December

Wheat markets are also anticipating a decision on imports in the near future if prices continue to remain high

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
Dec 16 2024

Rabi sowing continued to gather steam with wheat acreage nearing the psychological mark of 30 million hectares. A good wheat harvest would help the government replenish its dwindling inventories and cool down market rates, which have shot up in the past few weeks. However, much would depend on weather patterns in the coming months. Any unusual rise in temperatures could hamper progress. Acreage of mustard was still lower than last year, though the area covered had surpassed the normal acreage. On the other hand, sugar production dropped, according to the latest data furnished by the Sugar Cooperatives Federation. As many as 29 mills, which were operational last year, have yet not started crushing.   
Topics : Wheat prices Sugar Rabi crops

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

