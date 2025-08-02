Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi releases ₹20,500 cr to 97 mn farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

PM Modi releases ₹20,500 cr to 97 mn farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

Press Trust of India Itanagar
Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

A total of 4,161 farmers in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district are among the beneficiaries of the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, which was disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The PM released approximately ₹20,500 crore to around 97 million eligible farmers across the country during the event, which was live-streamed.

In Lower Subansiri, the live-streaming was organised at Abotani Hall in Hapoli, where 450 local beneficiaries gathered, a statement said. 

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pura Dollo, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, and other officials were present at the programme.

 

The PM-KISAN is a flagship welfare scheme launched by the Centre in 2019 to provide financial support to farmers across the country.

Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive ₹6,000 annually in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each, directly in their bank accounts.

The initiative aims to ensure a steady income for farmers to help them meet their agricultural and household needs.

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

