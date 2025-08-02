Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goa to roll out new salt-tolerant paddy variety for 2026 kharif season

Goa to roll out new salt-tolerant paddy variety for 2026 kharif season

ICAR data shows Goa Dhan-5 was developed to improve upon earlier salt-tolerant varieties: Goa Dhan-1, Dhan-2 (2017), and Dhan-3, Dhan-4 (2019)

The seed variety is expected to be formally proposed for release to the State Variety Release Committee (SVRC) after reviewing its performance during the current Kharif season (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goa's latest paddy seed variety, which offers improved resilience against salinity, waterlogging, and crop lodging, is likely to be released for large-scale cultivation in the Kharif season 2026, state Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik has said.

In a written reply in the legislative assembly on Friday, Naik said that the new variety is currently in its second year of on-farm trials and has already shown promising results in demonstration plots under the Minikit Programme.

He was responding to a question by independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

According to the data furnished by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Goa Dhan-5 was developed to build on the performance of earlier salt-tolerant varieties Goa Dhan-1 and Dhan-2 released in 2017, and Dhan-3 and Dhan-4 released in 2019, the minister said.

 

Naik said that while the first four Dhan varieties are tolerant to saline conditions, Goa Dhan-5 stands out for its added resistance to waterlogging and complete or partial submergence for 10 to 15 days, making it suitable for the state's flood-prone and coastal agricultural zones.

"It also has a strong culm, which improves resistance to lodging a common issue that affects plant stability and yield during heavy rains and wind," he stated.

The minister further said that the trial results indicate Goa Dhan-5 yields around six tonnes per hectare under normal conditions and four to four and half tonnes under saline conditions.

"More than 40 farmers in Amona, Chorao, Neura, Shiroda, and Cumbarzua villages in both North and South Goa are cultivating the variety as part of the ongoing demonstration phase," he said.

The seed variety is expected to be formally proposed for release to the State Variety Release Committee (SVRC) after reviewing its performance during the current Kharif season.

If cleared, seeds will be made available to farmers in time for the next planting cycle, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goa Paddy Rice output Kharif grain production Kharif crops

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

