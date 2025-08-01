Friday, August 01, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India's DAP imports from China fall to 97,000 tonnes in July amid new rules

India's DAP imports from China fall to 97,000 tonnes in July amid new rules

Anupriya Patel said DAP import from China declined from approximately 22.28 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 to about 8.47 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 as reported by fertiliser companies

Fertilisers, farming

"In July 2025, approximately 0.97 lakh tonnes of DAP have been imported from China," Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's import of Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) from China has declined sharply and stood at 97,000 tonnes in July this year, Parliament was informed on Friday. DAP is the second most consumed fertiliser after urea in India.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said DAP import from China declined from approximately 22.28 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 to about 8.47 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 as reported by fertiliser companies.

"In July 2025, approximately 0.97 lakh tonnes of DAP have been imported from China," the minister said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, including DAP, are under Open General License (OGL). The fertiliser companies are free to import/manufacture these fertilisers as per their business dynamics.

 

Citing reasons for the decline in DAP import, the minister said in October 2021, China amended its catalogue of commodities requiring mandatory additional inspection prior to export of fertiliser-related items, including DAP.

Also Read

An electronics manufacturing factory in Noida, UP. The state is seeking foreign investments for its electronics industry

Govt open to idea of China joint ventures in electronics manufacturingpremium

JSW

China's Chery to supply EV tech for JSW's new auto brand, to debut by 2027

FDI

Welcoming the dragon: India can gain from easing restraints on Chinese FDIpremium

India china

China starts building world's largest dam on Brahmaputra in Tibet

RARE EARTH, CHINA, TRADE

Donald Trump makes China great again as it grows bolder with Indiapremium

The regulatory requirement led to an increase in the CFR (Cost and Freight) price of DAP for India from USD 542 per tonne in April 2024 to approximately USD 800 per tonne in July 2025.

The minister said Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate (APS) may serve as a partial alternative to DAP, particularly in sulphur-deficient soils and for sulphur-demanding crops.

APS supplies nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulphur, but contains a lower phosphorus content of 20 per cent as compared to 46 per cent in DAP. Thus, APS is a crop- and soil-specific supplement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to transfer ₹20,500 cr to accounts of 9.7 cr farmers in Varanasi

sugar mill, ethanol, sugar

India's sugar output seen rising 18% to 34.9 mn tonnes in 2025-26: Isma

wheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Wheat

Chhattisgarh to get APEDA regional office in Raipur for agri-exportspremium

maize

Why are paddy and maize acreages seeing a big jump this kharif?premium

Agriculture

Govt nod now must for traders buying farm produce from Maharashtra farmers

Topics : India china trade China India Fertilizers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon