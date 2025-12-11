Rabi sowing: Gram, barley surpass targets, wheat lags in Rajasthan

The sowing of gram and barley in Rajasthan has surpassed that of wheat and mustard during the current rabi or winter crop season.

According to the state agriculture department data, 100 per cent of gram sowing was completed by the first week of December, and barley sowing reached 108 per cent. “In comparison, wheat sowing stands at 86 per cent and mustard at 94 per cent,” an agriculture department official said.

He said that rabi sowing this year has picked up a bit later than usual, as the prolonged monsoon disrupted the seeding of winter crops, especially wheat and barley.