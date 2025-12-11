Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rabi sowing: Gram, barley surpass targets, wheat lags in Rajasthan

Rabi sowing: Gram, barley surpass targets, wheat lags in Rajasthan

According to the data, sowing was completed in more than 21.50 lakh hectares by December 4, the highest in past five years

wheat
premium

According to the state agriculture department data, 100 per cent of gram sowing was completed by the first week of December, and barley sowing reached 108 per cent. “In comparison, wheat sowing stands at 86 per cent and mustard at 94 per cent,” an agriculture department official said.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The sowing of gram and barley in Rajasthan has surpassed that of wheat and mustard during the current rabi or winter crop season.
 
According to the state agriculture department data, 100 per cent of gram sowing was completed by the first week of December, and barley sowing reached 108 per cent. “In comparison, wheat sowing stands at 86 per cent and mustard at 94 per cent,” an agriculture department official said.
 
He said that rabi sowing this year has picked up a bit later than usual, as the prolonged monsoon disrupted the seeding of winter crops, especially wheat and barley.
Topics : industry Agriculture wheat rabi
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon