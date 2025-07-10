Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sikkim's fisheries sector thriving, has engaged over 2,000 families: CM

Sikkim's fisheries sector thriving, has engaged over 2,000 families: CM

In his message on National Fish Farmers' Day, Tamang said the sector has become a significant contributor to self-employment, food security, and the local economy

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM

Tamang said that the youth of Sikkim are showing increasing interest in adopting modern aquaculture technologies.

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The fisheries sector in Sikkim is thriving, with over 2,000 families engaged in pisciculture, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Thursday.

In his message on National Fish Farmers' Day, Tamang said the sector has become a significant contributor to self-employment, food security, and the local economy.

The government's initiative to promote sustainable fisheries has led to the adoption of modern aquaculture technologies like Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems and biofloc, he said.

"The youth of Sikkim are showing increasing interest in adopting modern aquaculture technologies, indicating a promising future for the fisheries sector. The government's plan to introduce Organic Fish Farming aligns with the state's organic vision and will create new market opportunities for farmers," he said.

 

"The government's support for fish farmers has enabled them to emerge as torchbearers of innovation and resilience. Fish farming has become a profitable and sustainable livelihood for many, contributing to the state's progress," he added.

Tamang extended his greetings to fish farmers on the occasion, acknowledging their dedication to advancing food security, sustainable livelihoods, and rural economic progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Resilient supply chains needed for agri sector, says Piyush Goyal

farming

Rainfall 15% above normal, but 33.5% of districts remain monsoon-deficient

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre adds 7 new farm products to e-NAM platform for better pricing

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

High-yielding seeds, increased acreage to boost mustard production: Experts

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

Govt seeks public input on draft order to regulate vegetable oil industry

Topics : Sikkim fishing Aquaculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden Visa ScamGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon