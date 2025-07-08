Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt seeks public input on draft order to regulate vegetable oil industry

Govt seeks public input on draft order to regulate vegetable oil industry

The 2025 draft Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (VOPPA) Regulation Order seeks to replace the 2011 order, and the ministry has sought public comments on the same by July 11

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

The draft order is designed to expand or clarify the scope and definitions to include new product types and processing technologies. | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

The Union Food Ministry has drafted a new order to regulate vegetable oil products in India by introducing more modern, transparent, and technologically advanced regulatory provisions, with a stronger emphasis on stakeholder participation and adaptability to industry changes.

The 2025 draft Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (VOPPA) Regulation Order seeks to replace the 2011 order, and the ministry has sought public comments on the same by July 11.

The 2025 draft order emphasises enhanced monitoring with increased surveillance of edible oil imports, production, stocks, and sales, likely using digital tools for better transparency and control.

The earlier order was based on the regulatory environment and technology available at that time, focusing on traditional production, stocking, and reporting methods.

 

The draft aims to streamline registration and compliance, possibly introducing online systems and an updated reporting format. The earlier order required periodic reporting but relied on manual or less technologically advanced systems for compliance and monitoring.

The draft order is designed to expand or clarify the scope and definitions to include new product types and processing technologies, adapting to changes in the industry. Whereas the 2011 order covered vegetable oil products as defined at the time, which may not fully encompass innovations and new categories that have since emerged.

The revision is driven by the need to address current challenges, such as import dependence, price volatility, and the need for improved food safety and traceability, which have become more prominent since 2011.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

