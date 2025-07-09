Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rainfall 15% above normal, but 33.5% of districts remain monsoon-deficient

Rainfall 15% above normal, but 33.5% of districts remain monsoon-deficient

It is in these 33.5 per cent districts where agriculture activities would be under most threat

The bulk of these districts are in Bihar, where 87 per cent districts are monsoon-deficient till July 9, followed by Assam (60 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (53.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (52.6 per cent), and Telangana (51.5 per cent).

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

The southwest monsoon has picked up in most parts of the country, with the all-India rainfall 15 per cent more than normal till July 8. However, almost 33.5 per cent of all districts remain deficient or large deficient. Even though pace is expected to pick up soon, these areas will be under close watch, since agricultural activities would be most under threat here.  The bulk of these districts are in Bihar, where 87 per cent districts are monsoon-deficient till July 9, followed by Assam (60 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (53.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (52.6 per cent), and Telangana (51.5 per cent).  
   

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

