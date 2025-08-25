Monday, August 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttar Pradesh's agricultural economy surges over threefold to ₹7 trillion

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
Aug 25 2025

Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural economy has increased more than threefold in the last eight years to almost 7 trillion. Compared to the state’s agricultural sector’s gross state value added (GSVA) of ₹2 trillion in the financial year 2016-17 (FY17), the sectoral GSVA increased to ₹7 trillion in 2024-25 (FY25), said Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.
 
The food grain contributes the maximum, more than 40 per cent, to the state’s farm sector, followed by horticulture and sugarcane crops at roughly 22.50 per cent and 19.5 per cent, respectively.
 
The remaining portion is contributed by agricultural allied activities, which include pisciculture, animal husbandry,
