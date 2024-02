40 per cent of Indian consumers want the range of an electric vehicle (EV) to be above 400 kilometres per charge while 52 per cent expect it to be between 200 and 400 kilometres, according to a survey by Deloitte. According to the survey, the preference for an internal combustion engine-run vehicle fell to 49 per cent in 2024 from 53 per cent in 2023. In India, the survey polled 1,000 consumers.