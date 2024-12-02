After festive inventory build-up, 2W dispatches decline in November

Major two-wheeler manufacturers in India witnessed a single-digit decline in domestic sales in November after dispatches had picked up in October for the festive season, when wholesales rose by 14 per cent and retail grew by 36 per cent. Leading two-wheeler manufacturers Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and Royal Enfield recorded a decrease in domestic sales, ranging between 4 per cent and 7 per cent compared to November 2023.
Among major players, TVS Motor Company registered a 6 per cent growth in domestic two-wheeler sales, driven by strong demand for scooters and electric vehicles (EVs).
"The mixed performance in November reflects OEMs realigning their inventory after the festive period. While domestic sales faced headwinds, the overall outlook for two-wheeler sales remains cautiously optimistic," said Anurag Singh, managing director at Primus Partners. "The two-wheeler segment saw strong retail growth during the festive season, and year-to-date (YTD) sales from April to November are positive."
The two-wheeler segment was driven by a strong festive season and record-breaking sales in October. Retail sales during Festive’24 (October 3 to November 13) increased by 13.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching 33,11,325 units compared to 29,10,141 units in Festive’23 (October 15 to November 25).
On a YTD basis (April to October FY25), retail sales rose by 13.54 per cent to 1,06,36,263 units, according to FADA data. October 2024 retail sales surged 36.34 per cent Y-o-Y to 20,65,095 units, with a month-on-month growth of 71.48 per cent from September.
The two-wheeler segment also posted its highest-ever wholesale figures for October at 21,64,276 units, up by 14.2 per cent compared to last year, according to SIAM. In October 2024, rural sales grew 1.16 per cent Y-o-Y, while urban markets saw a slight contraction of 1.41 per cent.
As for November, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 4,39,777 units domestically, a decrease of 7 per cent compared to November 2023. However, exports rose by 36 per cent, reflecting strong international performance. The company's EV brand VIDA also showed growth, achieving 11,600 retail sales during the festive season and expanding its market share.
Bajaj Auto's domestic two-wheeler sales fell by 7 per cent to 2,03,611 units in November, down from 2,18,597 units in the same month last year. However, exports surged by 26 per cent, cushioning the overall performance.
Royal Enfield experienced a 4 per cent decline in domestic sales, delivering 72,236 motorcycles compared to 75,137 in November 2023. Despite this, the company reported a 96 per cent growth in exports, driven by the success of its premium motorcycles in international markets.
However, TVS Motor Company bucked the trend, registering a 6 per cent growth in domestic two-wheeler sales, selling 3,05,323 units in November 2024. This growth can be attributed to strong demand for scooters, which grew by 22 per cent, and a 57 per cent surge in EV sales.