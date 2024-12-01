Business Standard
Maruti Suzuki sales rise 10% in Nov; Hyundai down 7%, TaMo up marginally



Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India



Press Trust of India
Dec 01 2024

Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in its total sales at 1,81,531 units in November.

The automaker had dispatched 1,64,439 units to its dealers last November last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 1,41,312 units as compared with 1,34,158 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 5 per cent, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 9,750 units as against 9,959 units in November 2023. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, declined to 61,373 units as compared to 64,679 units in the year-ago month.

 

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara and XL6, clocked sales of 59,003 units last month as compared to 49,016 units earlier.

Sales of van Eeco were at 10,589 units last month as against 10,226 units in November 2023, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,926 units as against 2,509 units earlier.

Hyundai Motor sales

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said its total sales declined 7 per cent year-on-year to 61,252 units in November.

The automaker had dispatched 65,801 units to its dealers in November last year, the automaker said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 2 per cent year on year to 48,246 units last month as against 49,451 units in the year-ago period. Exports declined 20 per cent year on year to 13,006 units last month.

The company's push towards fortifying SUV supremacy continued in November with SUVs contributing 68.8 per cent of total domestic sales, Hyundai Motor India Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.  Tata Motor sales

Tata Motors Ltd on Sunday reported a marginal increase in overall sales at 74,753 units in November as compared to 74,172 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were up 1 per cent at 73,246 units last month as against 72,647 units in November 2023, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including EVs, were at 47,117 units as compared to 46,143 units in the year-ago month, up 2 per cent, it added.

Similarly, domestic PV sales, including EVs were up 2 per cent at 47,063 units as against 46,068 units in November 2023.

Total commercial vehicles sales last month were down 1 per cent at 27,636 units as against 28,029 units in the same period last year.



First Published: Dec 01 2024

