Audi launches Q8 e-tron in India; check expected price and specifications

The German car manufacturer, Audi, launched its new Audi Q8 e-Tron in India, and its price begins at Rs 11,370,000 (ex-showroom). The German brand is offering four variants, namely the Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron.

The launch of four new electric vehicles increased the tally of luxury electric cars by the car manufacturer to 6 in India, including the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

The newly launched electric vehicle comes with 114 kW biggest in this segment, with up to 600 km range (WLTP certified).

The German automaker has already begun booking its newly launched electric vehicles with a token money of Rs 5 lakh.

Audi Q8 e-tron: Specifications

Performance

The new Audi electric vehicle Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron produce 408 hp and 664 Nm torque power together. These two vehicles took 5.6 seconds to accelerate their speed from 0 to 100 km/h. Similarly, the di Q8 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron offer 340 hp and 664 nm torque together, and the duo takes 6 seconds to reach 100 kmph from 0 kmph.

Efficiency and Charging

The all-new Audi Q8 55 e-tron and the Sportback 55 e-tron offer a range of up to 582 km to 600 km, respectively, as the company extended its lithium-ion batteries to 114 kWh, which is best for long-distance travel.

Also Read Audi India posts 97% jump in sales at 3,474 units in first half of 2023 Audi India begins bookings for new Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Audi to launch electric SUV Q8 e-tron with 95 kW battery in August Audi sales double in Q1 of calendar year 2023, pre-owned car biz up 50% Audi begins local production of Q3 range in India's Aurangabad facility Electric 2-wheeler demand slowing down due to reduced subsidy: CARE Ratings Mercedes-Benz India expects EVs to contribute 25% of its car sales in 3-yrs Skoda Auto exports from Chakan plant in Pune cross 600,000 units mark PM-eBus Sewa: Cabinet approves Rs 57,613 cr for 10k e-buses across cities Hyundai signs deal to acquire General Motors' Talegaon manufacturing plant

Other new Audi vehicles like the Q8 55 e-tron and the Sportback 55 e-tron both offer a range of up to 491 km to 505 km respectively, as these also come with lithium-ion batteries of 95kWh.

All the vehicles' batteries are certified with Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

Exterior

The new Audi Q8 e-tron comes with a new front and rear design and it also has a single distinctive frame mask with the Audi Single Frame projection light and new dimensional design of the four rings.

The new models also have Digital Matrix LED headlights together with animated lighting projections. The exterior of the new Audi electric vehicles comes with nine colour options such as Madeira Brown, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Magnet Grey Chronos Grey, Soneira Red, Manhattan Grey and Siam Beige.

What is the price of Audi's new Q8 e-tron?

Here's the price of Audi's newly launched electric vehicles:

Q8 e-tron 50: Rs 1.14 crore

Q8 e-tron 55: Rs 1.18 crore

Q8 e-tron 50 Sportback: Rs 1.26 crore

Q8 e-tron 55 Sportback; Rs 1.31 crore