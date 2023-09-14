Confirmation

Auto dealers should also open vehicle scrapping facilities: Nitin Gadkari

He also noted that India is encouraging use of alternate fuel and biofuel and pointed out that the government is working to make India the largest manufacturer of green hydrogen

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

India is the fourth largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles and the sixth largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, he said | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said dealers of automobiles should also open vehicle scrapping facilities.
Addressing the fifth Auto Retail Conclave, Gadkari said the government is encouraging a circular economy, and accordingly the government will give permission to dealers to start vehicle scrapping facilities.
He also noted that India is encouraging use of alternate fuel and biofuel and pointed out that the government is working to make India the largest manufacturer of green hydrogen.
The minister pointed out that India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and auto dealers will play an important role in making India a $5 trillion economy.
India is the fourth largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles and the sixth largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, he said.
Gadkari said his dream is to make India the top automobile hub in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Auto dealers Vehicle scrapping

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

