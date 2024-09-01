Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Automotive players gear up for festive season with dealership expansion

Automotive players gear up for festive season with dealership expansion

Car sales double to over 200,000 in June, says automobile body Siam

Anjali Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

As the festive season approaches, the automotive industry in India is witnessing a robust expansion of dealership networks, with major players ramping up their presence across the country, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This strategic move is aimed at capitalising on the increased consumer demand during this period, ensuring enhanced customer reach and providing seamless buying experiences.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading car manufacturer, recently celebrated the inauguration of its 500th Nexa outlet. With this, Maruti Suzuki now boasts a total of 3,925 outlets under its Arena, Nexa, and Commercial formats, covering 2,577 towns and cities across India.
"Network expansion is an ongoing strategy for us. We have recently inaugurated our 500th Nexa outlet. With this, our sales network now extends to 3,925 outlets covering 2,577 towns and cities," said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki.

To reach customers in smaller cities, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new format of showrooms called "Nexa Studio," with plans to establish at least 100 more outlets in the second half of the financial year.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which has an extensive network of over 1,370 sales and 1,100 service touchpoints across India, is also strategically positioning itself for the festive season. However, the company's approach is governed by a long-term vision rather than short-term events.

"The channel strategy is primarily governed by a long-term approach, taking multiple factors into consideration, and definitely not adding or deleting outlets based on events," stated Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Topics : Automotive festive season automobile industry automotive industry

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

