Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / Auto / Italian carmaker Maserati banking on entrepreneurs to drive India story

Italian carmaker Maserati banking on entrepreneurs to drive India story

Maserati, which currently operates just a single dealership in India, sold less than 50 cars in the country in 2023

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati expects to record a triple-digit growth in volume sales in India in the next 3-5 years due to the rise in the number of entrepreneurs, a booming economy, and population with a strong appreciation for luxury products,

Photo: Company website

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati expects to record a triple-digit growth in volume sales in India in the next 3-5 years due to the rise in the number of entrepreneurs, a booming economy, and population with a strong appreciation for luxury products, Head of Overseas Phillipe Claverol told Business Standard on Friday. 

Maserati, which currently operates just a single dealership in India, sold less than 50 cars in the country in 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company plans to open two new dealerships in Delhi and Bengaluru by early next year, Claverol said after the launch of the second-generation GranTurismo here at a starting price of Rs 2.72 crore (ex-showroom).

He, however, clarified that Maserati’s primary focus in India is on improving the customer experience with its products rather than growth in sales numbers.

“I won’t talk about (sales) numbers right now. They are important. But the numbers are not really the point. What is important to me as Maserati is the product experience that we can deliver to our customers,” Claverol explained.

He said the product experience includes not just the experience of discovering and buying the cars but also servicing the cars.

More From This Section

Premiumbajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Rural demand revival fails to turn around the fate of entry-level bikes

mahindra logo, mahindra

Mahindra, Volkswagen near joint venture agreement for electric SUVs: Report

PremiumHonda Shine 100

Honda Shine revs past Bajaj Pulsar as second best-selling motorcycle

PremiumThe first model of the Maruti 800, showcased in Delhi in the early 1980s. No one imagined this little car would put India on the world automobile map | Photo: Maruti Suzuki

BS@50: Climate change of another kind in India Inc's 50-year journey

EV, Electric vehicle

Auto majors to offer discount on new vehicles against scrappage certificate


“This is really what we have to build to provide top experience to customers. This is what luxury product buyers expect. They want a unique experience,” he added.

When asked what kind of volume sales growth he is expecting in the next 3-5 years in India, he said it would be in “more than double digits.”

He explained the reasons behind his optimism.

“The Indian economy is rapidly growing. Maserati’s customers are majorly entrepreneurs. People who have built companies and who are running companies. We see in India a lot of people who are building companies and who are also making a mark on the international scene. These are the people who are buying Maseratis. That is the first reason why we see potential in India,” he said.

“India is an old civilisation that has a long tradition of jewelleries, diamonds, perfumes, textiles and so on. In this country, there is a good understanding of what luxury is, what it means to buy to drive and experience a luxury product like a Maserati. So, it is a good background to expand our operations in India,” he added.

In 2022, the sales numbers were quite similar, he explained.

“The big trend in the automotive years in the last few years is the decline in the popularity of sedan cars in favour of the SUVs (sport utility vehicles). About 30 years ago, the successful entrepreneur was driving a big sedan car. Today, the successful entrepreneur drives an SUV,” he added. 

Also Read

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Farm sector growth dips in Q1, strong revival expected with good monsoon

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Bandra station, in Mumbai

Joint Parl panel on Waqf Bill seeks suggestions from experts, stakeholders

Microfinance

Microfinance industry AUM grows 22.8%, dips 0.8% from March 2024

TAX

CBDT sets up DRCs in 18 principal commissionerates for e-dispute resolution

PremiumGDP

GDP growth still resilient: India maintains momentum despite Q1 slowdown

Topics : Maserati Maserati in India Auto industry Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon