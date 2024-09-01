Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki total sales dip 4% year-on-year to 181,782 units in August

Maruti Suzuki total sales dip 4% year-on-year to 181,782 units in August

Total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 143,075 units last month as compared with 156,114 units in the year-ago month, a dip of 8 per cent

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Maruti Suzuki said its exports last month rose to 26,003 units | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales in August at 181,782 units.
The company had dispatched 189,082 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 143,075 units last month as compared with 156,114 units in the year-ago month, a dip of 8 per cent, it added.
Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,648 units last month as against 12,209 units a year ago.
Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, declined 20 per cent to 58,051 units as compared with 72,451 units in the year-ago month.
Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, Invicto, Fronx and XL6, clocked sales of 62,684 units last month as compared to 58,746 units earlier.

More From This Section

PremiumMakers of electric two- and three-wheelers have to retest and recertify their models in order to stay eligible for subsidies under the third version of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (And Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which is in

Bajaj Auto looks to pip TVS to second spot in electric 2-wheeler market

Phillipe Claverol, Maserati's overseas head, said the company's primary focus in India is on improving the customer experience with its products rather than growth in sales numbers

Italian carmaker Maserati banking on entrepreneurs to drive India story

Premiumbajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Entry-level bike sales in slow lane despite rural demand turnaround

mahindra logo, mahindra

Mahindra, Volkswagen near joint venture agreement for electric SUVs: Report

PremiumHonda Shine 100

Honda Shine revs past Bajaj Pulsar as second best-selling motorcycle

Sales of Eeco were at 10,985 units last month as against 11,859 units in the year-ago period, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,495 units as against 2,564 units earlier.
MSI said its exports last month rose to 26,003 units as compared with 24,614 units in the same month last year.

Also Read

RC Bhargava

Will have 10 days' dealer stock by year-end: Maruti Chairman R C Bhargava

R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki

Stable govt gives confidence of sustained growth: Maruti Chief Bhargava

Partho Banerjee

Maruti to start new showroom line 'Nexa Studio' in Tier-2, -3 cities

tata motors SUV punch

Tata Motors' Punch beats Maruti Suzuki WagonR as India's top-selling car

maruti suzuki arena

Maruti to talk CBG production expansion with Centre: Suzuki Motor

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Car sales Auto industry car buyers car prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon