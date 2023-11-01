close
Sensex (-0.28%)
63698.29 -176.64
Nifty (-0.22%)
19038.50 -41.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.80%)
5864.60 + 46.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
38905.40 + 28.45
Nifty Bank (-0.41%)
42672.30 -173.65
Heatmap

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Bajaj Auto reported the highest-ever domestic commercial vehicle sales in October 2023, which were up 39%

Bajaj

Representative image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto Limited released its sales data for the month of October and reported a year-on-year (YoY) rise of 35 per cent in its domestic two-wheeler sales. The company sold a total of 206,131 units of two-wheelers in October, according to a regulatory filing.

Exports, on the other hand, declined by 5 per cent Y-o-Y and reached 129,658 units against 135,772 units sold in October 2022.

Bajaj Auto also reported healthy domestic sales growth in the commercial vehicle segment as the company sold 51,132 units, up 39 per cent Y-o-Y from the 36,786 units in October 2022. The company reported the highest-ever domestic commercial vehicle sales in October 2023.

However, like two-wheelers, the exports for commercial also took a hit and went down by 28 per cent, with sales falling from 16,549 in October 2022 to 11,912 units in October 2023.

Also Read: Amid strong festive demand, Car dispatches likely to make new record in Oct

Year-to-date sales for two-wheelers also went up in the domestic market sales and registered a rise of 16 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching 1,326,737 units. Year-to-date exports of two-wheelers were down 20 per cent YoY to 852,320 units during April-October 2023, from 1,066,412 units sold during the same period last year.

Earlier, Bajaj announced its partnership with the British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph, which is engaged in the premium segment of the market. The two companies came together and launched their first two products for the Indian market: Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400X.

The two bikes have been priced competitively to gain market share in a segment that Royal Enfield decisively dominates.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N150 at a starting price of Rs 1.18 lakh

Bajaj set to launch its 'biggest ever' Pulsar by March, says MD Rajiv Bajaj

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Asian Games October 6 schedule: Cricket - IND vs BAN; IND vs PAK in Kabaddi

Amid strong festive demand, Car dispatches likely to make new record in Oct

Toyota pledges $8 billion more for US battery plant to rev up EV push

e2W registration: Share of top 4 races to 90% in Oct from 72% in January

Uneven monsoon's impact on rural demand a concern: ICRA on auto sector

General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, ending 6-week strike

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Bajaj Auto Bajaj Group Bajaj Auto KTM Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Bajaj Auto sales Bajaj Auto October sales BS Web Reports two wheeler sales

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTax deadlines to special FDsKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationAadhaar Data BreachPAK vs BAN HighlightsIndia Q2 GDP Number

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon