Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Bajaj Auto Limited released its sales data for the month of October and reported a year-on-year (YoY) rise of 35 per cent in its domestic two-wheeler sales. The company sold a total of 206,131 units of two-wheelers in October, according to a regulatory filing.

Exports, on the other hand, declined by 5 per cent Y-o-Y and reached 129,658 units against 135,772 units sold in October 2022.

Bajaj Auto also reported healthy domestic sales growth in the commercial vehicle segment as the company sold 51,132 units, up 39 per cent Y-o-Y from the 36,786 units in October 2022. The company reported the highest-ever domestic commercial vehicle sales in October 2023.





However, like two-wheelers, the exports for commercial also took a hit and went down by 28 per cent, with sales falling from 16,549 in October 2022 to 11,912 units in October 2023.

Year-to-date sales for two-wheelers also went up in the domestic market sales and registered a rise of 16 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching 1,326,737 units. Year-to-date exports of two-wheelers were down 20 per cent YoY to 852,320 units during April-October 2023, from 1,066,412 units sold during the same period last year.

Earlier, Bajaj announced its partnership with the British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph, which is engaged in the premium segment of the market. The two companies came together and launched their first two products for the Indian market: Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400X.

The two bikes have been priced competitively to gain market share in a segment that Royal Enfield decisively dominates.