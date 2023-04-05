close

Bajaj Auto reports fall of 2% in total sales in March to 291,567 units

Overall two-wheeler sales were at 2,47,002 units as against 2,56,324 units in the same month a year ago, down 4 per cent, the company said

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday reported 2 per cent decline in total sales at 2,91,567 units in March as against 2,97,188 in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales grew 47 per cent at 1,86,522 units last month from 1,26,752 in March 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Exports stood at 1,05,045 units as compared to 1,70,436 units in the year-ago month, down 38 per cent.

Commercial vehicles sales were up 9 per cent at 44,565 units last month, compared to 40,864 units in March 2022.

Bajaj Auto said, in fiscal year 2022-23, its total sales declined 9 per cent to 39,27,857 units from 43,08,433 units in 2021-22.

