'Bumper' October as two-wheeler retail sales top 2.8 million units

Hero MotoCorp nears 1 million retail sales, Bajaj tops EV chart as strong rural demand and GST boost lift festive momentum

On the premium end, Royal Enfield dispatched 116,844 units, up 15 per cent. The company said this was its highest ever festival performance.

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Two-wheeler manufacturers had a ‘bumper’ October ride on festival demand and positive sentiment after reforms in goods and services tax (GST). 
Together the top five players retailed more than 2.8 million in the month, according to initial estimates from Vahan registration trends. 
As for electric vehicles (EVs), more than 120,000 units were sold during the month. 
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Hero MotoCorp retailed nearly a million two-wheelers, while premium segment players like Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors) had their best ever festival performance. 
Terming October sales ‘bumper’, Anurag Singh, advisor, Primus Partners, said: “Overall two-wheeler sales had a
