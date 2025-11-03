'Bumper' October as two-wheeler retail sales top 2.8 million units

Two-wheeler manufacturers had a ‘bumper’ October ride on festival demand and positive sentiment after reforms in goods and services tax (GST).

Together the top five players retailed more than 2.8 million in the month, according to initial estimates from Vahan registration trends.

As for electric vehicles (EVs), more than 120,000 units were sold during the month.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Hero MotoCorp retailed nearly a million two-wheelers, while premium segment players like Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors) had their best ever festival performance.

Terming October sales ‘bumper’, Anurag Singh, advisor, Primus Partners, said: “Overall two-wheeler sales had a