CAFE norms: Carmakers split over relief to flex-fuel, strong hybrids

Major electric vehicle (EV) makers have raised strong objections during internal industry discussions over the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms, arguing that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s (BEE) revised draft offers undue advantages to flex-fuel and strong hybrid cars.

When both technologies are combined in a single model, according to them, the numerical benefits compound, allowing such vehicles to display carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions far closer to that of EVs in compliance calculations.

EV manufacturers point out that converting a regular petrol car into a flex-fuel vehicle requires only about ₹17,000–25,000 per unit, according to a NITI Aayog