Citroen C3 Aircross SUV made its global debut in India, brand’s 4th model

The Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos, the Maruti Grand Vitara, the Toyota Hyryder, the Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Skoda Kushaq are among the established rivals that the C3 Aircross will face when it goes on sale. The C3 Aircross's price will be announced in the second half of this year. Competitive pricing will be crucial in luring buyers due to Aircross's light features, and smaller, less powerful engine. After all, this is one of the most competitive market segments, with nearly every major manufacturer competing for a significant share of the pie.

In India, Citroen has finally introduced the C3 Aircross SUV. After the C5 Aircross SUV, the C3 hatchback, and the C3 electric hatchback, the French automaker's fourth model in India is the C3 Aircross SUV.