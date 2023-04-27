close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maruti confirms launch of premium MPV in next 2 months, a rebadged Innova!

The premium MPV will be placed above Maruti Suzuki's own popular MPV, Ertiga

BS Web Team New Delhi
Innova HyCross

Innova HyCross

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki (MS) has confirmed that it will launch its all-new premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the market. The new model will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and is likely to be on sale from July 2023, an Autocar report said.
The premium MPV will be placed above Maruti Suzuki's own popular MPV, Ertiga. It should be noted that Maruti and Toyota formed an alliance in 2017 and have worked together since. The report added that, like Toyota's Grand Vitara, the new MPV will also be manufactured at Toyota's Bidai plant and later supplied to Maruti Suzuki.

According to the report, senior management at Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that they will be sourcing vehicles from Toyota. Elaborating on the development, the chairman of Maruti Suzuki, RC Bhargava, said that the vehicles will have a strong-hybrid engine, three-row seating arrangement, and top-of-the-line kind of vehicle in terms of price.
The vehicle will be launched in nearly two months, he said.


Maruti-Toyota Alliance
Since their alliance in 2017, Toyota has used Suzuki-built vehicles in the Indian market. It sold Maruti's Baleno and Brezza as Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser, respectively.

Also Read

Supply chain issues do remain, but things are better: Toyota India exec

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

MG Motor unveils India's cheapest e-car Comet EV starting from Rs 7.98 lakh

Maruti Q4 net profit jumps 42% to Rs 2,670 cr, plans to set up a new plant

Global connected car sales grew 12% in 2022, Volkswagen leads: Report

One in five cars sold globally this year will be electric, says IEA

Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production


At present, Toyota sells the latest-generation Baleno, the Ciaz, the Ertiga, and the Celerio in South Africa and Middle Eastern markets.
On the flip side, the upcoming MPV will be the first car that Maruti is rebadging from the Toyota line-up. The premium MPV is expected to be sold from Maruti's Nexa outlets.



High in demand, low in production
Toyota's Innova is already a high-in-demand vehicle with a waiting period of over 12 months. Toyota is planning to ramp-up its production to cater to the high demand. 



Expected features and specifications
Maruti's MPV will be based on Toyota's global TNGA platform. The vehicle will come with a monocoque frame after it was changed from its earlier ladder-frame chassis. It will come with a hybrid powertrain which claims a fuel-efficiency of up to 23.2 kmpl.

The MPV will come powered with the same four-cylinder engine that Toyota offers in its Innova.
Topics : Maruti Suzuki India Toyota Motor automobile manufacturer auto demand Tata Motors BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in March quarter: Reports

Oyo
1 min read

Air India, Sabre Corporation sign multi-year deal for global travel access

Air India
2 min read

Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 cr worth of shares at 19% premium

Wipro
2 min read

Restrictions on number of vehicles on Manali-Rohtang pass to continue

Army vehicles carrying military material for soldiers deployed along the border from Rohtang Pass on Manali-Leh Highway. (Photo: ANI)
2 min read

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Suzlon
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read
Premium

Govt pays PLI incentives worth Rs 2,874 crore towards 8 sectors in FY23

manufacturing
3 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon