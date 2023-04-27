close

MG's Comet enters EV space at Rs 7.98 lakh, all that you need to know

The Comet EV will be available for test drives from today, April 27 and the bookings will open on May 15

BS Web Team New Delhi
MG_Comet

MG_Comet

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
MG launched its compact electric vehicle, Comet EV, at an introductory price of 7.98 lakh. This makes the Comet the country's most affordable electric vehicle.
Importantly, this is the starting price for the three-door car; the price for other variants is likely to be announced soon. The Comet EV will be available for test drives from today, April 27 and the bookings will open on May 15.

Given its size and how it has been designed, the Comet has no direct competitors. In terms of price, Tata's Tiago sits just above Comet's introductory prices. However, Tata's Tiago has a proper five-door body with seating for five.

How many people does it seat?

The MG Comet comes with a three-door arrangement but with seating space for four occupants. Rear-seat passengers need to slide the front seat. With an overall length of less than three metres (2974mm) and a wheelbase of just about 2 metres (2010mm), the company brochure claims it can comfortably seat four occupants.

The distance it will go in one charge?

The company brochure claims a range of 230 KMs in a single charge. However, the real-world range is likely to vary. The battery charges from 0 to 100 per cent in 7 hours and takes 5 hours for 0 to 80 per cent. The Comet comes with a 17.3 kWh battery.
MG provides eight years or 120,000 km of warranty on Comet's battery pack. Additionally, it is IP67 rated to save it from water.


Specifications

With a turning radius of 4.2 metres, the Comet comes powered with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 42 PS and a peak torque of 110 Nm. Its tyre size is 145 70 R12.

The MG has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play.
Topics : MG Group SAIC Motor Tata Tiago Tata Motors Electric vehicles sales Electric vehicles in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

