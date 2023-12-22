Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cybertruck designer says Tesla stainless steel pickup is no experiment

The stainless-steel clad truck is all angles, in part because a traditional press can't bend the steel into curves

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck. Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The angular, polarizing design of the Cybertruck will help boost the Tesla brand, the electric vehicle maker's chief designer said on Thursday, adding that the pickup was no experiment.
 
"Love it or hate it, it's a conversation starter, and it gets people talking about the brand," Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen said at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which is adding Cybertruck models to a Tesla exhibit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The long-delayed Cybertruck starts at a price of $60,990, over 50% more than what CEO Elon Musk had touted in 2019, with a smaller range than originally promised.
 
But it is drawing interest from people who have never owned a truck, with some potential owners queuing up for it at some Tesla showrooms, von Holzhausen said.
 
"Just because it looks different doesn't mean that it can't be potentially a high volume vehicle," he added, saying the pick-up measures up to the performance of traditional rivals. "There seems to be this air of doubt."
"We're bringing people into the market that never would have owned a truck before," von Holzhausen said. "And so I don't think it's an experiment."
 
The stainless-steel clad truck is all angles, in part because a traditional press can't bend the steel into curves.
The Lamborghini Countach, also an aggressively angular car, had also inspired the design, as had Lockheed's F-117 Stealth Fighter jet, von Holzhausen said.
 
"It looks like it shouldn't do what it does, yet, intelligent engineers figured it out," he said of the F-117.
The Tesla design studio was also inspired by the car-turned-submarine in the 1977 James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me," which Musk bought. The Cybertruck's launch has not been without glitches.

In 2019, von Holzhausen threw a metal ball at the truck during at its launch event, shattering two of its fortified glass windows. At another an event last month where the first trucks were delivered, he lobbed a baseball at the windows without any damage.

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Elon Musk's cybertruck is already a production nightmare for Tesla

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

Google delays the launch of Gemini AI foundation model to January: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

EU, UK approve 3-year postponement of tariffs on electric vehicles

Honda to recall 2.5 million US vehicles over risks of fuel pump failure

Auto sector to take a V-turn in FY25 on election winds, new models

Electric cars expected to see volume growth of 30-40% in 2024: Chandra

Tata Curvv to Harrier EV: Here are cars Tata Motors will launch in 2024

A recent viral video also showed the Cybertruck carrying a Christmas-tree being pulled up a slope it was unable to climb by a gasoline-powered car.
 
Von Holzhausen, however, defended the car, saying his kids love being picked up from school in the Cybertruck, and he has been mistaken for Musk by people when driving it.
Topics : Tesla Inc tesla india Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Model 3 production Tesla Inc Board Tesla Model S sedan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon