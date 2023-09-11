Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Elon Musk has not only confirmed that he has become the father of a third child with Claire Boucher, a Canadian singer, but also the meaning of the name. According to a tweet citing the upcoming biography of Musk, Techno Mechanicus is the name of Musk's third child with Grimes. However, Musk stated in response to the post that it is "Tau Techno Mechanicus."

Like the other two children, the name of the third one is a blend of the interests of both the parents. Musk also discussed the potential significance of the baby's name. He stated "Circumference/Diameter". The general importance of the word Tau is the proportion between the circumference and radius of a circle.

The meaning of the name's remaining two parts is still unknown. Yet, the word Techno could be the well-known music category and the word 'Mechanicus' could be related to Musk's interest in mechanics. The child's birthday and age have not yet been made public.

Elon Musk’s children: Overview

The names of Elon Musk and Singer Grimes' kids have frequently been a subject of interest before. When the former couple gave birth to their first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii in May 2020, everyone on the internet was discussing how to pronounce the new baby boy's name. Grimes had likewise discussed her child 's name finally in a tweet.

After that, in December 2021, the couple had a daughter through surrogacy named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The world held the belief that the couple was the parents of these two children for a very long time. However, Musk's upcoming biography uncovered that the two had likewise invited one more child secretly.

Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

The biography on Elon Musk composed by Walter Isaacson will be accessible from September 12. The richest man on the planet and his personal journey, which had been mostly shrouded in mystery, have been revealed in many of the book's excerpts. The new book discusses Musk's own life as well as his journey as an entrepreneur and businessman.

Musk on a relationship with Grimes

Musk and Grimes started dating in 2018, and they dated for about three years before breaking up. In an interview with Wired last month, Grimes discussed her relationship with the Twitter owner and depicted it as special. She likewise said that her involvement with the relationship was her 'best internship ever' since she got to learn some significant knowledge from Musk.

She also discussed SpaceX and how it felt to see everything come together. She continued, "People don't like talking about Elon, but it was incredible to be right there watching all that SpaceX stuff happen. That's a master class in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality," she added.

Grimes likewise said that the pair is still enjoying positive terms, and referred to Musk as her "best friend and the love of her life."