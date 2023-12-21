Tata Curvv to Harrier EV: Here are cars Tata Motors will launch in 2024

Automaker Tata Motors introduced facelifts and updates to its cars in 2023, including those for Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. In 2024, it is aiming to continue to trend. According to a report by Autocar India (ACI), the company will add two more electric cars to its portfolio, along with a facelift variant of Altroz.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors is planning to launch the Punch EV to take on the Citroen eC3, manufactured by a rival. The Punch EV is likely to have more features compared with its petrol sibling. The Punch EV is likely to get LED headlamps, a sunroof, and all-wheel disc brakes.

The Punch EV is expected to have unique design elements to differentiate it from the regular Punch. While the cabin will be more or less similar to the Punch petrol, the EV variant is likely to have a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Like the new Nexon, the Punch EV is also expected to get an illuminated logo on the centre of the steering wheel. So far, the battery capacity and expected range of the Punch EV have not been revealed. ACI report said that there is a likelihood that the company will offer multiple options to attract a wider audience.

Tata Motors's Punch has registered impressive sales. The company has also introduced a CNG-powered variant of the car in August 2023.

Tata Curvv

Tata's SUV coupe, Curvv, is among the most-anticipated cars in the country and will likely be launched around mid-2024, the ACI report said. Curvv will be launched as an EV first. There is little clarity on the powertrain Tata Motors will offer on the Curvv, but the company has said it will come with a range of about 400-500 km on a single charge.

Tata Curvv will have a dual-motor set-up which powers all four wheels.

Later, a petrol version of the Cuvv is also expected to be introduced. It will be powered by Tata's new 1.2-litre TGDi turbocharged engine which is reported to produce 125hp and 225Nm of peak torque.

Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV will be the company's sixth all-electric car, and the first EV to be built upon Harrier's Omega architecture. The ACI report said that the Land Rover-derived Omega platform has been heavily re-engineered to accommodate the Harrier EV.

Tata Altroz facelift

In the wake of the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki's Baleno getting facelifts, Tata Motor's premium hatchback, Altroz is also set to get its first major update next year to keep up with the competition.

The Altroz is expected to get some design changes, alongside updates to its interior. The car will likely get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, six airbags, wireless charging, and an air purifier. Tata Motors showcased all these features in the Tata Altroz Racer.