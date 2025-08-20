Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Datanomics: Range anxiety persists despite healthy EV charging on NHs

Datanomics: Range anxiety persists despite healthy EV charging on NHs

The penetration of four-wheeler EVs (e4W) in India stood at 2 per cent in 2024, lower than the global average of 18 per cent

In 2024, India's overall EV penetration, (including all types of EVs), stood at 7.66 per cent, less than half of the global average of 16.48 per cent.

Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Heavy Industries recently extended the PM E-DRIVE scheme by two years to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption and its charging infrastructure. A Maruti Suzuki executive, meanwhile, said the range anxiety due to lack of EV charging infrastructure is leading to low EV penetration. 
 
Top states with more EV charging stations (per km)
 
Contrary to popular belief, there are around 5,300 EV charging stations on national highways (NHs) in India, equating to an average of one station per 28 km. Goa leads the pack with the highest number of EV charging stations on NHs, with a station every
