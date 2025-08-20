Datanomics: Range anxiety persists despite healthy EV charging on NHs

The Ministry of Heavy Industries recently extended the PM E-DRIVE scheme by two years to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption and its charging infrastructure. A Maruti Suzuki executive, meanwhile, said the range anxiety due to lack of EV charging infrastructure is leading to low EV penetration.

Top states with more EV charging stations (per km) Contrary to popular belief, there are around 5,300 EV charging stations on national highways (NHs) in India, equating to an average of one station per 28 km. Goa leads the pack with the highest number of EV charging stations on NHs, with a station every