Home / Industry / Auto / Delhi govt working on formulating model EV policy, says CM Gupta

Delhi govt working on formulating model EV policy, says CM Gupta

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The Delhi government had extended the current Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy until March 31, 2026, as the draft of the new policy will undergo public consultation, which is expected to take time. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that the government is working on a new model Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and affirmed that all public transport vehicles will be electric by the end of 2026.

Speaking at an event organised by The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gupta emphasised that drivers are responsible for accidents.

"Accidents happen every minute, every hour. Vehicles are not to blame; it is the drivers. We need to change the Indian mindset. Many take pride in not wearing seat belts. There must be stricter enforcement of traffic rules. If you fear breaking traffic laws abroad, you should not be allowed to break them here," she stated.

 

Gupta urged people to adhere to traffic rules "not for the sake of the government, but for their own safety."  She acknowledged the persistent legacy issues in Delhi, such as garbage mountains, traffic congestion, and pollution, and assured that the government is addressing these problems.

"We can give you an excellent market so that you can bring a variety of EVs to Delhi for people to buy them. By 2026, we will move to an all-electric fleet in our public transport. Every third vehicle in Delhi should be electric. We are in discussions with stakeholders and developing a model Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0. We have one target -- to improve Delhi's air quality," she added.

The Delhi government had extended the current Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy until March 31, 2026, as the draft of the new policy will undergo public consultation, which is expected to take time.

The current EV policy, which was first introduced in 2020 during the previous Aam Aadmi Party rule, lapsed in August 2023. The policy has been extended several times since then.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Electric Vehicles automobile industry

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

