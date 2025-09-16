Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Delhi govt set to release Rs 140 crore EV subsidy dues after HC rap

Delhi govt set to release Rs 140 crore EV subsidy dues after HC rap

The court on September 3 ordered the Delhi government to take immediate steps to disburse the subsidies promised to customers for buying EVs and procedural hurdles cannot be used to delay payments

electric vehicle, ev industry

electric vehicle, ev industry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will soon begin clearing pending electric vehicle (EV) subsidy dues of about Rs 140 crore, officials said on Monday.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the department will verify all subsidy applications to address the backlog, which has accumulated over two years.

According to an official, the government is also preparing a portal for clearing the pending dues.

The development comes in the aftermath of directions by the Delhi High Court.

The court on September 3 ordered the Delhi government to take immediate steps to disburse the subsidies promised to customers for buying electric vehicles and said procedural hurdles cannot be used as a pretext to delay payments.

 

Also Read

accident

Delhi BMW accident: Accused drove victims to distant hospital, says FIR

Delhi flu outbreak

Flu wave grips Delhi-NCR: 69% of households report viral symptoms

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM launches first hotline maintenance vehicle for electrical repairs

housing, housing finance

Hyderabad business family buys ₹140-crore Jor Bagh bungalow in Delhi

Delhi floods

Delhi seeks Haryana's assistance to drain floodwater from southwest areas

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the government cannot hide behind the fact that the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy of 2020 does not prescribe a timeline for disbursing the amount.

Officials stated that the order will be followed, and the department has already begun identifying the eligible beneficiaries.

A senior official said the delay was due to the arrest of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year in an excise policy case. In his absence, the cabinet meeting was not held, and the EV policy could not be extended on time.

Since the launch of the EV Policy in August 2020 during the previous AAP government's tenure, over 2.19 lakh vehicles have availed tax exemptions, including 1.09 lakh two-wheelers and 83,724 three-wheelers. The government had disbursed Rs 177 crore in incentives till 2023.

The Delhi government had extended the current Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy until March 31, 2026, as the draft of the new policy will undergo public consultation, which is expected to take time.

The policy had lapsed in August 2023. It has been extended several times since then.

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced the formation of a committee headed by Minister Ashish Sood for the formulation of Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

FADA dealer Satisfaction Study 2025: JSW MG, Enfield emerge segment leaders

car sales, passenger vehicle

PV production fell 4.1% in August as OEMs cut dispatches to dealers

Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz considers price hike early next year over forex woes

Tata motors

Tata Motors inks pact with 13 EV charging operators to boost infra

Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki cars to get cheaper under GST reform, know new prices here

Topics : Delhi Delhi government Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon