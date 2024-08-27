Business Standard
EKA Mobility enters into strategic pact with IKEA for EV vans supply

Under the partnership, Eka has already delivered 10 such vehicles to IKEA, with plans to expand the fleet across multiple regions in the country, EKA Mobility said

The collaboration is a part of IKEA's plan to electrify its last-mile delivery fleet in the country. | Representative photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Commercial electric vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Tuesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with Swedish furniture retailer IKEA for supply of electric delivery vans in India.
Under the partnership, Eka has already delivered 10 such vehicles to IKEA, with plans to expand the fleet across multiple regions in the country, EKA Mobility said.
The collaboration is a part of IKEA's plan to electrify its last-mile delivery fleet in the country, it said.
The transition to electric delivery vans is expected to significantly reduce IKEA's carbon footprint, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly logistics operation, EKA mobility said.
"By supplying IKEA with our advanced electric delivery vans, we are not only contributing to a cleaner environment but also showcasing the potential of electric vehicles in transforming the logistics industry," said Rohit Srivastava, Chief Growth Officer at EKA Mobility.
"As we grow in India with an EV first approach, IKEA India is now more prepared to address the challenges related to it and committed to investing in long-term, innovative solutions," Saiba Suri, Country Customer Fulfilment Manager at IKEA India, said.
As IKEA enters the new markets, its priority is to ensure that the company is equipped for this change, laying the groundwork for the future of its supply chain, he added.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

