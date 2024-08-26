Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / Auto / IRF urges BEE to establish strict norms to curb carbon emissions by HCVs

IRF urges BEE to establish strict norms to curb carbon emissions by HCVs

Globally, major countries have committed to reducing emissions from HCVs. In 2017, India established a minimum fuel efficiency target for HCVs

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) may surpass the peak sales of 4.19 lakh units achieved in 2018-19 in the current financial year, industry insiders believe fuel truck

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Deepak Patel Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Road Federation (IRF), a Geneva-based global road safety body, has urged the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to establish strict regulations to reduce carbon emissions from heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

"Currently, there are practically no regulations to reduce carbon emissions or to improve fuel efficiency for HCVs," IRF India chapter president emeritus K K Kapila stated in a letter written to the BEE on August 6.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India, Maruti Suzuki, and the Indian Army are members of the governing council of the India chapter of the organisation.

"It is worth noting that in Europe, where HCVs account for only 28 per cent of the carbon emissions, there is a significant focus on reducing these emissions, while in India, HCVs contribute to 60 per cent of carbon emissions, and this issue has received hardly any attention," Kapila noted. The BEE is currently in discussion with carmakers in the country to implement the third version of corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) norms. Under the CAFE norms, the BEE imposes restrictions on the carbon dioxide emissions of an entire car company's fleet.

Globally, major countries have committed to reducing emissions from HCVs. For instance, Europe aims to slash carbon dioxide emissions from HCVs by 15 per cent, 43 per cent, 64 per cent, and 90 per cent by 2025, 2030, 2035, and 2040, respectively, compared to the 2019 baseline.

In 2017, India established a minimum fuel efficiency target for HCVs. "Surprisingly, this target still remains unchanged to this day. Unlike global standards that monitor fuel efficiency in real-world driving conditions, India still employs an outdated constant speed test that does not accurately represent actual driving scenarios," he mentioned.

More From This Section

PremiumFor the first time since Covid-19, growth in two-wheeler sales in rural India has surpassed that in urban areas during the April to July period this year. The two-wheeler industry grew by 13.5 per cent during this period, with rural sales increasing

Rural two-wheeler sales race past urban markets in a first since Covid

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI includes auto replenishment of FASTag, NCMC in e-mandate framework

tata motors SUV punch

Tata Motors' Punch beats Maruti Suzuki WagonR as India's top-selling car

Cars

Passenger vehicle dealers struggle with inventory worth Rs 73,000 cr: Fada

PremiumIn a swift turnaround, the government's Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) has achieved 60 per cent of its revised target, supporting 334,260 vehicles out of the goal of 560,000 units as of August 15. This significant progress follows a slow s

EMPS progress: Achieves 60% of revised target, supporting 334,260 vehicles


While there are many discussions on implementing strict efficiency regulations for some segments of road transport, the category that is the largest contributor to road transport pollution remains unaddressed in India, Kapila mentioned.

"As concerned citizens dedicated to environmental sustainability and public health, we must address this issue without any further delay," he mentioned.

Also Read

PremiumMutual Funds

MF industry shifts to factor-based investing; bridging active, passive gap

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 5,000 cr through 10-year infra bonds at 7.3%

Pension

Bank staff unions to raise old pension restoration issue with IBA

Raymond, shop, Raymond company

Raymond Lifestyle expands board size to 10 members ahead of listing

Ultratech Cement

UltraTech Cement raises $500 mn through sustainability-linked loans

Topics : IRF BEE Diesel Vehicles commercial vehicle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon