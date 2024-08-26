IRF urges BEE to establish strict norms to curb carbon emissions by HCVs

The International Road Federation (IRF), a Geneva-based global road safety body, has urged the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to establish strict regulations to reduce carbon emissions from heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

"Currently, there are practically no regulations to reduce carbon emissions or to improve fuel efficiency for HCVs," IRF India chapter president emeritus K K Kapila stated in a letter written to the BEE on August 6.

Officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India, Maruti Suzuki, and the Indian Army are members of the governing council of the India chapter of the organisation.

"It is worth noting that in Europe, where HCVs account for only 28 per cent of the carbon emissions, there is a significant focus on reducing these emissions, while in India, HCVs contribute to 60 per cent of carbon emissions, and this issue has received hardly any attention," Kapila noted. The BEE is currently in discussion with carmakers in the country to implement the third version of corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) norms. Under the CAFE norms, the BEE imposes restrictions on the carbon dioxide emissions of an entire car company's fleet.

Globally, major countries have committed to reducing emissions from HCVs. For instance, Europe aims to slash carbon dioxide emissions from HCVs by 15 per cent, 43 per cent, 64 per cent, and 90 per cent by 2025, 2030, 2035, and 2040, respectively, compared to the 2019 baseline.

In 2017, India established a minimum fuel efficiency target for HCVs. "Surprisingly, this target still remains unchanged to this day. Unlike global standards that monitor fuel efficiency in real-world driving conditions, India still employs an outdated constant speed test that does not accurately represent actual driving scenarios," he mentioned.

While there are many discussions on implementing strict efficiency regulations for some segments of road transport, the category that is the largest contributor to road transport pollution remains unaddressed in India, Kapila mentioned.

"As concerned citizens dedicated to environmental sustainability and public health, we must address this issue without any further delay," he mentioned.