RBI includes auto replenishment of FASTag, NCMC in e-mandate framework

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has incorporated the auto replenishment of Fastags and national common mobility cards (NCMCs) into the e-mandate framework. This inclusion applies when the balance falls below a customer-defined threshold. Additionally, issuers of these mobility tokens are now exempt from the requirement to send a pre-debit notification 24 hours before a debit.

Since payments for auto-replenishment are recurring and lack fixed periodicity, they are exempt from the pre-debit notification requirement, according to an RBI notification issued on Thursday. This circular is effective from August 22.

Under the RBI’s e-mandate framework, issuers are typically required to send a pre-debit notification to customers at least 24 hours before the actual charge or debit occurs. These notifications must include details such as the merchant’s name, transaction amount, date and time of debit, and the transaction reference number or e-mandate. Customers can opt out of a specific transaction upon receiving a pre-debit notification.