Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Electric 2-wheelers may need more domestic value addition for subsidy

The EMPS replaced the FAME-II scheme, where auto companies were provided Rs 11,500 crore as subsidy

electric scooter
Premium

Representative Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that could support companies looking to raise their value addition and reduce imports, the government is learnt to be considering increasing the eligibility condition of domestic value addition (DVA) in electric two-wheelers for subsidy under the new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), provided it is extended beyond July 31. The heavy industries ministry is expected to seek an extension of the scheme.

Under the existing rule, companies must have at least 50 per cent localisation to qualify for the subsidy. While the government is looking at half-yearly audits of companies to ensure they comply with
Topics : Electric Vehicles Scooters two wheelers two wheeler sales FAME-II

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon