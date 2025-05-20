Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Entry-level car buyers priced out even as SUV sales surge in India

Entry-level car buyers priced out even as SUV sales surge in India

Two-wheeler owners finding upward mobility challenging

SUVs
Premium

At the same time, SUVs are witnessing a rise in first-time registrations. | SUVs

Sohini DasShine Jacob Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s automobile market is witnessing a curious phenomenon. While the middle class is increasingly unable to transition from two-wheelers to entry-level cars, the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment is recording a rising share of first-time buyers.
 
The country’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, has raised concerns about the continuing slide in small car sales. Last month, its Chairman R C Bhargava warned that unless this segment returns to a growth path, overall passenger vehicle sales in India will remain sluggish.
 
Yet even as small cars falter, SUVs are finding favour with new buyers. Hyundai Motor India has witnessed a sharp
Topics : car buyers SUVs Car sales auto demand Indian car market Maruti Suzuki Auto Hyundai Motors Tata Motors Mahindra Partners Jeep Toyata

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon